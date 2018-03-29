Hinesburg offers AARP Smart Driver Class

The Hinesburg Recreation Center hosts the new AARP Smart Driver Class on Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The refresher course is open to anyone 50 years and older and addresses typical physical changes brought on by the aging process, how these changes can affect driving ability, and ways to compensate for those changes.

The course addresses changes in vehicles, regulations and roads. It also will cover how drivers should interact with other road users such as bicyclists, truckers, pedestrians and distracted drivers.

The class focuses on Vermont driving regulations, many of which have changed over the years.

Many insurance companies offer a discount to drivers who have completed the class. There are no tests.

The course fee is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members.

To sign up, contact Hinesburg Recreation Director Jennifer McCuin at 482-2281, ext. 230 or email hinesburgrec@gmavt.net.