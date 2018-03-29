New face, new role at Hinesburg town offices

The town of Hinesburg has hired Joy Dubin Grossman as its new assistant town administrator.

Renae Marshall, the current town administrator, formerly filled this role which was previously called special projects manager.

The name change will more accurately reflect Grossman’s role. Marshall described the position as a jack-of-all-trades, with Grossman assisting Marshall in project management, developing the municipal budget, and with human resources.

After a variety of different careers, including running her own woolen mill business and teaching, she went back to school. Grossman graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in public administration last May.

After graduating, Grossman worked at the Vermont State Dental Society until January. She started at the Hinesburg town offices Feb. 1.

Neither Grossman nor Marshall would say how exactly how much Grossman is being paid in her new role. The job advertisement before Grossman was hired described the position with a salary range of $42,000 to $50,000.

Grossman said her favorite part of the job so far is getting to meet all the people walking through the door at Town Hall.

“I want people from other towns to look at Hinesburg and say, ‘Wow, it runs well there,’” she said.