Shake off the Snow at Children’s Center fundraiser

The Charlotte Children’s Center is hosting a dinner, online auction, raffle, music, and more at their Shake off the Snow Fundraiser at the Old Lantern on Greenbush Road in Charlotte on Friday, April 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The event will raise money to improve the center’s outdoor playground and purchase classroom enrichment materials. For $75 per ticket, attendees get dinner from La Villa Bistro, a drink ticket, and the opportunity to enjoy friends and the community.

Tickets for the event, as well as the online auction, can be found at charityauction.bid/charlottechildrenscenter. Auction items include tickets to the Pump House at Jay Peak, gift bags from Red Wagon Plants, and gift cards and items from local stores, spas, and restaurants.

The Charlotte Children’s Center currently serves 74 children aged 6 weeks though 5 years.