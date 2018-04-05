Annette’s Preschool offers Club House Summer Camp

Annette’s Preschool and Clubhouse in Hinesburg is again offering The Clubhouse Summer Camp this year for children entering kindergarten through third grade this fall. It features group swim lessons in their in-ground pool, plus free swim time in the afternoons, which provides children the opportunity to practice what they learned in the morning.

This summer’s sessions include Full STEAM Ahead, June 25-July 6; Sensory Overload, July 9-20; All Ball, July 23-Aug. 3; and Animal Planet, Aug. 6-17. Each of the four two-week sessions offers creative activities, field trips, enrichment programs and opportunities to make and develop friendships. The camps provide developmentally appropriate activities that encourage social, physical, emotional and creative growth.

The Clubhouse is a small camp designed specifically for younger children and is one of the few local camps that can enroll rising kindergartners. Visit www.facebook.com/clubhousecamp for more information or email info@clubhousecamp.com.

Tuition, which includes swim lessons, is $460 for each two-week session. Multi-session discounts and the Child Care Financial Assistance Program are available for qualifying families.