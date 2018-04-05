Carpenter-Carse Library News

Live Music: Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg Tonight at 6. Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session and participate in this wonderful live music offering. Free and open to the public.

Collecting youth clothing donations through Friday. CCL will be collecting children’s clothing for Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Spring Clothing and Book Swap. Please bring clean, gently used clothing sized infant to 14 in boxes or bags on Saturday 7 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Love the Library? Become a Friend! Tuesday, April 10th, 7 p.m. Join us for an informational meeting about starting a Friends group at Carpenter-Carse Library. A Friends of the Library group is an organization that advocates for and raises money on behalf of the library. At this meeting, you can expect tea and a light snack, and to not be kept past 8 p.m. Please join us!

Spanish Story Time Thursday April 12, 9:30-10 a.m. Join us for story time en Español. Leah Hamilton leads us in songs, stories and games. Ages 0-5 and their caregivers; free.

Youngsters Story Time Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers gather for stories, movement, songs and snacks.

New Website Take a look at our new website: carpentercarse.org. Explore it to learn more about what’s happening at the library, search the catalog, log-in to your library account and download books, learn a new language with our Mango app, and more.

A big thanks to two of our long-time library trustees who retired from the board in March. Darcelene Lewis-Wedge served from 1988-2018 (30 years!) Darcelene served as treasurer for the board for a majority of that time. She has knit at least one set of mittens or the equivalent each meeting. Ed Sengle is also leaving. He served on the facilities committee and oversaw projects ranging from shoveling off the entire roof, managing and assisting exterior siding repair and painting, and more. Both have contributed in many ways through the years and will be missed.

New Library Trustees Welcome to new trustees Emily Alger and Susan McClure. Alger loves books of all sorts, with a particular penchant for good mysteries. She has lived in Hinesburg for three years. McClure is the executive director of VSA Vermont, a statewide arts education nonprofit that works to create a more inclusive, accessible arts community for all Vermonters. She moved to Hinesburg in the fall of 2017.