Charlotte Grange preps rummage sale

Volunteers are needed to help out April 27-28 at the annual spring rummage sale at the Charlotte Grange #398 on Spear Street.

Volunteers are needed to accept donations, set up the sale and staff the two-day event. Volunteers are welcome to help for any length of time.

Drop off for donations is Saturday, April 21, and Monday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Set-up help is needed Wednesday and possibly Thursday, April 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The sale hours will be Friday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday is “Bulk Rate Day” where shoppers may fill as many bags or boxes for $5 per person or $8 per family.

Sale proceeds are used for building maintenance and operating expenses for the grange.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Dorothy Hill, 425-4140, windytop2@aol.com; Trina Bianchi, 425-3691, alchemy@gmavt.net; or Heather Manning, 734-9416, heatherlgmanning@gmail.com.