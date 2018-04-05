The Hinesburg Artist Series presents an encore performance of “Requiem For The Living” by Dan Forrest Sunday April 15, at 5 p.m. at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne.

This stunning five-movement work forms a narrative of light, peace, rest and comfort for the living.

The concert will be part of the Music and Spirit service and feature the South County Chorus, guest soloist Amy Frostman, and the Hinesburg Artist Series Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Rufus C. Patrick.

The concert is free, donations appreciated.

