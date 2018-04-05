Hinesburg drug dealer gets two and a half years in prison for conspiracy

A Hinesburg drug dealer, convicted of conspiracy to distribute both heroin and crack cocaine, will spend two and a half years in federal prison.

Brandy Larock, 33, was arrested in October 2016 on charges of selling crack cocaine. She also admitted that she had housed several New York City drug dealers and let them operate out of her home, court records show.

Police offered to drop the charges if she cooperated, but she failed to deliver on her promises and continued to try to sell drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Larock and her out-of-state drug supplier were arrested in March 2017 after four more heroin sales to an undercover informant at or near her Hinesburg home between Jan. 22 and Feb. 23, 2017, court records allege.

Larock lived with her three children at the Triple L Mobile Home Park while drugs were being sold out of the home, the prosecution said.

Vermont Drug Task Force members said they found 50 bags of heroin inside Larock’s home when they conducted a court-approved search. Larock acknowledged she was a regular user of heroin and was in a methadone program, a detective reported.

Federal authorities prosecuted the case and Larock was indicted on felony charges of possession with intent to distribute both heroin and cocaine on March 2, 2017, and conspiracy to distribute both drugs between January and March 2017.

Larock was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Rutland. Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford said she will be on federal supervised release for three years after she gets out of prison.

Crawford recommended she serve her prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., to be close to her family and get medical attention for diabetes. She also was assessed $100 in court fees.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller, said the federal sentencing guidelines recommend serving between 41 and 51 months for the single heroin and cocaine conspiracy count. She suggested a prison term of three and a half years.

“The court is well aware of the seriousness of the offense. Drugs destroy lives, families and communities, and the defendant placed both her children and her community at direct risk by selling drugs and allowing others to use her home to sell drugs,” Fuller wrote in court papers.

Some of the drugs Larock distributed contained fentanyl “and the defendant sold it anyway,” Fuller said. At one point, Larock warned an informant not to use all of the drug “or you’ll die,” Fuller wrote.

Larock has at least three previous felony convictions, a history of alcohol or substance abuse, and committed crimes while under court supervision, including heroin use. A drunken-driving charge against her has not yet gone to trial; police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.151 percent, nearly double the 0.08 that’s considered proof of intoxication.

Fuller said Larock blames everybody but herself for her problems. Larock maintained an ex-boyfriend got her addicted to heroin and involved with the federal crimes she was facing. She also claims the former boyfriend assaulted her and that was the reason she did not cooperate with police.

Fuller called those “self-serving explanations to deflect responsibility from herself.” Larock was an addict by age 20, long before she met her ex-boyfriend, Fuller said.

Larock’s defense lawyer, Tom Sherrer, filed his sentencing memo under seal so the public would not have access to his arguments.

Larock’s drug source

The state task force also arrested Larock’s alleged drug supplier in the raid March 2, 2017, in Hinesburg.

Deshawn “Biggie” Livingston, 42, of New York City, was found at Larock’s trailer, police said, allegedly carrying 16.7 grams of heroin and 59.5 grams of cocaine in plastic bags and 2 grams of crack cocaine in his right front pants pocket.

Livingston was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Rutland to a six-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

Larock, who was arrested driving down the road from her home at about 9:30 a.m., told detectives Livingston was still at the trailer. Larock said he had given her some heroin that morning, and she had used it before driving her children to child care.

Larock agreed to call Livingston and told him to clear out because her mother was headed to the trailer. Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Team arrested him about noon as he exited and took him to the state police barracks in Williston.

Hinesburg homicide

Larock’s ex-boyfriend Roy B. Bash was convicted of killing Scott Gilbeau in 2007; he had come to Larock’s aid when Bash was beating her. Gilbeau was stabbed multiple times with a small knife and collapsed outside Larock’s trailer. He died the following day. In a plea deal, Bash received a 15-to-30 year prison sentence for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The case came back to court level in 2015 when a new judge was asked to review the case, and ruled the original judge failed to explain fully to Bash the felony charges during his sentencing. He was offered the chance to go on trial, and this time a vjury convicted him of second-degree murder and domestic assault. He’ll be in prison at least until 2022, and then will spend at least 10 years on probation.