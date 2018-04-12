Shelburne town manager leaving for new job in Mass.

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo has been hired to be the next municipal manager in Hanover, Mass. starting May 1.

Colangelo, 37, has worked as Shelburne’s municipal manager since April 2014 after being the town administrator in Hinesburg for three years. He also served as an assistant town manager in Middlebury for three and a half years.

With a population of about 14,335, Hanover is located about 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, Colangelo will be paid a $155,000 annual base salary and will be provided a car and a cellphone. Colangelo was paid $105,000 a year in Shelburne, increasing to $110,000 on April 1.

The Shelburne Selectboard voted to allow Colangelo to end his contract with the town three weeks early. His contract asked he give 50 days’ notice. Colangelo agreed to be available by phone to answer questions through July 27.

On Tuesday the Shelburne Selectboard approved a four-month contract to hire as interim town manager position to Lee Krohn, a senior planner at the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. Krohn just wrapped up four months working for the town of Charlotte as interim zoning administrator. Krohn also is a member of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department.