Water Matters tonight in Hinesburg

The Lewis Creek Association hosts its fifth forum in the Water Matters series tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hinesburg Town Hall.

Tonight’s topic: “The Cost of Clean Water and Who Pays When Rivers and Streams Become Impaired?”

This discussion will focus on how prevention is less costly than remediation and how towns and villages can avoid tax increases and plan ahead to avoid pollution in rivers and streams. This program is designed for members of rural town boards and commissions in the middle Lake Champlain region and for all interested community members and community service groups.

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo will discuss how Shelburne is facing a multi-million cost to address storm water impacts.

Consulting engineers and scientists Jessica Louisos and Roy Schiff, from Milone and MacBroom, have conducted Hinesburg hydrology studies and have created a build-out scenario especially for Hinesburg village. They will present strategies and opportunities to avoid costly impairment fees.

Krista Hoffsis, of the Lewis Creek Association, and Shannon Kelly, of the Lake Iroquois Association, will share water quality sampling results for the LaPlatte River and Patrick Brook regarding the Hinesburg village area.

Hinesburg Town Planner Alex Weinhagen will share three planning priorities: tighter regulations, education outreach such as this event, and implementation of state-of-the-art storm water treatment and conservation practices.

Additional sponsors are the Hinesburg Planning Commission, Responsible Growth Hinesburg, Lake Iroquois Association, New England Grassroots Environment Fund and the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

In addition to the presentations, there will be refreshments and materials from participating organizations. Information: Marty.Illick@gmail.com or 425-2002.