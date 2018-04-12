Zumba-thon fundraiser supports youth group Puerto Rico trip

The Hinesburg Youth Project is raising money for its service trip to Puerto Rico with a Zumba-thon Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Champlain Valley Union High School.

Admission is by donation.

The Hinesburg Youth Project is a secular youth group open to any local area youth, founded in 2016 at the United Church of Hinesburg with the intention of connecting teens with experiences in education, service and advocacy.

Leaders say the experiences form character and a lasting commitment to the common good. One way to accomplish these goals is through annual youth service trips.

In June, 18 area teens will travel to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief efforts, organic farming, and packaging and distributing food to rural areas.

Sunday’s event will include snacks and a silent auction.