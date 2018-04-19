First Night Burlington done after 35 years

The board of directors of First Night Burlington, Inc. has voted to disband the corporation. Burlington City Arts and other community organizations have begun to work collaboratively to re-imagine what a sustainable community-wide New Year’s Eve celebration could look like in the future.

First Night Burlington started on New Year’s Eve 1983 and has been a signature presentation in downtown Burlington ever since. Thousands of people have enjoyed performances at a variety of venues ranging from local churches and schools to City Hall’s Contois Auditorium and the Flynn Center.

“First Night 2018 was particularly difficult for us,” David Mount, Chair of the Board said. “The arctic temperatures and high winds kept people away in droves, causing us to incur a substantial loss. Our reserves have been fully tapped.” Following the event, First Night’s principal sponsor announced to the management team that they would substantially reduce their participation in the future, leaving First Night without a major source of sponsorship income.

“It has been a joyous journey to present 35 First Nights to the community for those of us who had the privilege of being part of that effort,” said Becky Cassidy, vice-chair of the board and one of the founding members of First Night. “Many years ago, when eight of us decided that Burlington would warmly embrace a New Year’s Eve celebration centered on the arts, we took a chance. Having served as board chair, executive director and board member at various times throughout the 35 years, I am grateful for the many relationships I have through First Night and all that the community has given back to the organization.”

“For decades, thousands of Burlingtonians, visitors, and their families have enjoyed First Night,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “We are grateful for all that the leaders of First Night have contributed to this community and are hopeful that Burlington City Arts and other community partners can find a way to continue a new version of this great New Year’s tradition in 2019 and beyond.”

“First Night transformed how the New Year is celebrated in Burlington,” Doreen Kraft, Executive Director of BCA said. “It brought thousands of Vermont artists to the stage over its 35-year history. BCA applauds all they achieved for the performing arts community.”

“While we will be discontinuing our operations at the end of April, all of the bills for the 2018 festival will be paid and our physical assets will be donated to a worthy nonprofit. Any money remaining will be distributed to the Burlington City Arts Foundation for their very important work,” Mount said.