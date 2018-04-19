ReSOURCE opens a reuse store in Williston

ReSOURCE is opening another reuse store at 329 Harvest Lane in Williston, near Taft Corners.

ReSOURCE is a multifaceted organization that creates a marketplace for reuse, with the proceeds helping to fund workforce development, poverty relief and environmental stewardship.

ReSOURCE trains 275 people on average each year by using its stores in Burlington, Hyde Park, Barre and now Williston to provide job and life skills training to displaced individuals and at-risk youth, while preventing more than 1,000 tons of material from ending up in the landfill annually.

The Williston store’s grand opening is Saturday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and includes discount offerings throughout the store, a hand-built wooden kayak raffle, a drawing for a Natural Provisions gift basket, a silent auction featuring unique reused items, and other prizes.