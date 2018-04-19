Senior citizen lunch May 7 in Shelburne

A Senior Citizen Luncheon will be held Monday, May 7, at the Shelburne Town Offices.

Attendees must be 60 or over. Check in is at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. The luncheon features good food and an opportunity to meet new friends and learn about Age Well services.

Lunch costs $5 and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Pat Long at Age Well, 865-0360, ext. 1018.

The menu is green leaf salad with two dressings, chicken picatta with a lemon wedge, a twice-baked potato with sour cream, winter mixed vegetables, a wheat dinner roll, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and milk.