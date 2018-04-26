Carpenter-Carse Library News

New library website at carpentercarse.org. See what’s happening, search the catalog, log-in to your library account, download books, learn a new language, make a donation, and more.

Find a Pocket Poem Celebrate National Poetry Month in April. Pocket Poems are hidden throughout the library. If you check out a book containing one of these literary treasures, your name will be entered to win a poetry prize.

Youngsters Story Time Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m. Children 5 and under and their caregivers gather for stories, movement, songs and snacks.

Hinesburg Writers Read Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. In honor of National Poetry Month, the library welcomes the following local writers for a reading: Jen Chiodo, Barbara Deal, Jane Dorney, Sandy Haddock, Nancy Levine, Anne Carter Mahaffey, Heather Caulfield Mills, Jeff Volzer, and Laura Wisniewski. Free. Light refreshments will be served.

Thank You to the following patrons who recently donated books and materials in excellent condition for the library’s collection and various book sales. Judith Maculan, John Penoyar, Diane Reynolds, Jonathan Trefry, Kim Reidinger, Susan Lepple, Debra Heintz, Suzanne Miller, Hillary Kramer, Kristin Miskavage, Kitty Frazier, Mark Lelli, Yvonne Epstein, Chris Sears, Marianna Holzer, Wilma Smith, Norman Smith, Miriam Adams, Gianetta Bertin, Brent Mott, Andrea Morgante, Katrina Blue, Carol Jenkins, Joan Tyner, Greg Glade, Barbara Keefe, Bob Thiefels, Debra Kaiser, Sally Mead and Richard Watts.