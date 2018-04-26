Court ruling favors pipeline

By Mike Polhamus

VTDigger.org

A drastic increase in the cost of building a 41-mile Vermont Gas Systems natural gas pipeline — from an initial estimate of $87 million to the actual cost of $165 million — did not amount to a “substantial change” in the project permit, the Vermont Supreme Court decided recently.

The decision last Friday allows the company to avoid a time-consuming and costly public process that would almost surely involve years of meetings, consultation and potentially lawsuits from those opposed to the pipeline extension into Addison County.

Vermont Gas, a public utility owned by Canadian fossil fuel giant Énergir, obtained a permit for the pipeline in 2013. Although costs soared, the Vermont Public Utility Commission held that there was not a “cognizable change” in the permit’s terms.

The Supreme Court upheld that decision in its ruling, issued in an appeal filed by the Conservation Law Foundation in 2017.

Vermont Gas has now whittled a passel of legal actions down to a single remaining case related to whether the company used appropriate construction practices along much of the pipeline’s length. The PUC ordered an investigation into that question earlier this month.

The pipeline will cause harm beyond the narrow scope of the Supreme Court’s ruling, said Sandra Levine, a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation.

“Climate change demands that we set aside harmful, unnecessary fossil fuel pipelines, and [this] decision is a step in the wrong direction,” she said. “The troubled Vermont Gas pipeline will saddle Vermonters with higher costs and more pollution for decades.”

The organization argued that the cost increase amounted to a substantial change in the project because it altered the calculus that the PUC used in determining that the project’s economics were a “public good.”

Vermont Gas is still paying a financial price for its spending on the pipeline. The company agreed to a cap of 8.5 percent return on equity from 2017 to 2019 as a punishment for “imprudence” related to the extension.

Investigation ordered

The legal wrangling over the permitting details comes as the state looks to open a formal inquiry into whether the construction was done properly.

On April 5, the Vermont Public Utility Commission ordered a comprehensive investigation of the methods and practices used by Vermont Gas Systems in the construction of the controversial gas pipeline stretching from Colchester to New Haven.

The commission had ordered a delay in the assessment against Vermont Gas of a $25,000 fine recommended by the Department of Public Service, saying that a full investigation of the pipeline should be conducted before determining the amount of the fine.

The investigation of the pipeline comes in part at the urging of the Agency of Natural Resources, whose scientists have said that possible oversights in the installation of the pipeline — a failure to install “trench breakers” — could end up draining surrounding wetlands.

James Dumont, the Bristol attorney who petitioned for the investigation on behalf of five private citizens provided the commission with evidence suggesting the trench breakers weren’t installed. Dumont has argued that the Department of Public Service failed to provide sufficient oversight during the pipeline’s construction.

“This is what my clients wanted, and this is what the public deserves,” Dumont said of the investigation.

The commission also received public comments from another 80 citizens seeking a full investigation of the pipeline’s construction.

Rachel Smolker, a resident represented by Dumont, said she was pleased with the commission’s decisions, but the legitimacy of the investigation would depend in part upon who conducts it. The commission stipulated that the investigation would be conducted by a qualified third-party specialist.

“We are pleased that the PUC is taking this seriously,” Smolker said on Thursday. “The outcome of this investigation — the extent to which the public can feel confident — depends upon the real independence and capability of whoever is charged with doing the investigation.”

Vermont Gas spokeswoman Beth Parent said the company welcomed the scrutiny.

“We take the issue of safety very seriously, and we’re confident in the integrity of our pipeline, but we also do support any regulatory process that’s going to lead to a thorough and fair review of our performance and the safety of our pipeline,” Parent said.