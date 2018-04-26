Hinesburg Farmers Market and Craft Fair supports the Firemen’s Association

This Saturday is the annual Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s Spring Farmers Market and Craft Fair.

The fire station will be turned into a local market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors offering locally made items as well as goods from companies who have local representatives.

In addition to local crafters, sellers will include booths with lines from LuLaRoe clothing, Thirty-One, Paparizza, Magnabilities, Scentsey, Discovery Toys and Usborne Book consultants.

Proceeds from event will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association which supports the volunteer department’s work.