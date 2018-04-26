Lindbergh presents new memoir about privacy and fame May 3

Sharing her first new memoir in nearly 10 years, author Reeve Lindbergh joins the Flying Pig Bookstore at Shelburne Town Hall on Thursday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. to share her new book, “Two Lives.”

In the memoir, the daughter of aviator-authors Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh reflects on her role as the public face of her extraordinarily famous 20th-century family while simultaneously leading a very quiet existence in rural Vermont.

Reeve Lindbergh is the author of more than two dozen books for adults and children, including “Under a Wing,” “Forward from Here,” “Nobody Owns the Sky,” and “The Day the Goose Got Loose.”

Her work has also appeared in the New York Times Book Review, the New Yorker, and the Washington Post. She is active with libraries and other nonprofit organizations in Vermont and nationally.

In addition to “Two Lives,” The Flying Pig Bookstore will have a selection of Lindbergh’s books for purchase and signing.

The event is free. The store encourages those interested to RSVP to flyingpigevents@gmail.com in order to plan for attendance.

Information: reevelindbergh.com and flyingpigbooks@gmail.com, 985-3999.