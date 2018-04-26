Parks & Rec News

Hinesburg Recreation Spring/Summer programming and registration is available at hinesburgrec.com.

Little Strikers Soccer with Global Premier Soccer For children 3-5 years old, based on the idea that children naturally want to run around with a ball. Coach Iain Manson and staff will lead this preschool soccer experience that includes age-appropriate games. Children learn basic soccer skills and work cooperatively with other players without pressure on winning or competition. A great first soccer experience. Thursdays May 3 to June 7 at Town Hall Field, 1-1:45 p.m. Cost: $80.

Pre-School Dance & Yoga with Miss Ashley These 45-minute mixed dance and yoga class allows preschoolers to enjoy music, movement, and stillness while learning basic ballet terms and steps alongside yoga poses. Focus is on positive self-image with coordination and rhythm introduced in creative and imaginative ways. Classes are drop-off but parents/caregivers are welcome to stay if they choose. For children 3-5 years. Spring Session 1 is Mondays through June 4 (no class on April 23 and May 28). Class is in the Mason’s Building upstairs from Hinesburg Nursery School from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Cost: $75 per session. Drop-ins are $15 per class.

Dog Obedience with Jim Warden Experienced dog trainer Jim Warden leads this class designed to provide enjoyment and interaction for both human and pet. Jim makes it look easy, even with the most challenging dogs. Watch and see someone who truly “talks to the animals.” For dogs and their owners. Thursdays May 3 to June 7, 6-7 p.m. First class (without dogs) at Hinesburg Town Hall in the in third floor conference room. Other classes are outside behind Town Hall. Cost: $70 resident; $75 non-resident.

Hinesburg Business & Professional Association Yard Sale Day is May 12. To rent a table or to be on the map, contact Walter Hausermann at walterh@gmavt.net or 324-9208.

After-School Horseback Riding Enjoy horseback riding and much more with Kim Johansen at Livery Stables. Lessons are for beginners to early-intermediate riders. In addition, Kim and staff instruct children on basic horse care, tacking, feeding, watering and all that happens in the horse barn. Bus from HCS to Livery Stables, at 601 Lavigne Hill Rd. For kids in grades K-8. Max 9 per class. Tuesdays 2-4:30 p.m. May 1 to June 5, or Fridays 3-4:30 p.m. May 4 to June 8. Tuesday class fee is $220; Friday class fee is $120. Information liveryhorsefarm.com.

Middle-School Riders Club Riders can count on expanding their skills to include more advanced riding techniques, along with an introduction to drill team. More options for the rider who wants to navigate to the next level in horsemanship. For grades 5-8. Mondays, April 30 to June 11. No class on May 28. 3-5 p.m. at Livery Stables, located at 601 Lavigne Hill Rd. Cost: $170.