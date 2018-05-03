CVU student group hosts ‘Most Likely to Succeed’ film, discussion May 10

The students from Champlain Valley Union High School’s Think Tank will host a showing May 10 of the award-winning documentary film, “Most Likely to Succeed.”

This film discusses the shortcomings of conventional education methods in today’s innovative world and offers inspirational and provocative ideas about the future of our schools.

CVU and the Champlain Valley School District, along with all Vermont schools, are undergoing innovative transformations and this film addresses the underpinnings of change in education today.

This event is free to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., film at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, conversation and book giveaways.