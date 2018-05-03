Green Up Charlotte and Hinesburg Saturday

Vermont Green Up Day is Saturday and local organizers hope many volunteers will fill the familiar green bags with roadside trash to spruce up communities all over Vermont for spring.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte organizers have a website with details: CharlotteVTGreenUpDay.com.

Bags are available in town at various businesses now. Volunteers may sign up for a route online.

On Green Up Day, activities will be organized from the Charlotte Central School Quonset hut from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Charlotte-Hinesburg Road.

Volunteers will have bags to hand out. There also will be electronic recycling and a seed exchange.

A special cleanup effort will be done at the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge meeting at Thorp Barn at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Ken Spencer at spenken@icloud.com or Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com.

HINESBURG

Green Up is an all-ages community event in Hinesburg. “We will continue our Hinesburg tradition of celebrating our accomplishment with a community lunch at the Town Hall,” said Green Up coordinator Phil Pouech.

Green Up bags are available now at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall and at Carpenter-Carse Library.

Those who cannot green up Saturday may do so beforehand. “It’s easy, just fill out the sign-up sheets when you pick up your Green Up bags to let us know where you plan to work. Just leave the secured Green Up bags along the roadside,” Pouech said. “Your accomplishment will be the best advertisement to everyone that Green Up has begun.”

On Green Up Day, Town Hall will be open as “Green Up central” starting at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are asked to stop at Town Hall to check-in, mark the master road map, join a work group, and pick up bags and even a donut.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the town garage Hall on Beecher Hill Road will be open to collect trash, tires and metal. (No household trash.) Anyone who can’t get what they collect to the garage should let a Green Up organizer know so they can send a truck to pick it up.

The community BBQ is noon-1p.m. at Town Hall.

Organizers remind volunteers to be safe while working: Wear gloves and boots, take precautions for ticks and use caution while on roadsides.

Other ways to help:

Help set up and serve lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bring a salad or dessert to share at the BBQ.

Drivers with trucks can help with final pickup of roadside bags 2-4 p.m.

“If you’ve never participated before, we will make you feel welcome and show you how easy it is to become a real Hinesburger,” Pouech said. “If you participated in the past, you know how fantastic this wonderful 48-year Vermont tradition makes you feel.”

For more information or to offer suggestions, contact organizers Phil Pouech at 482-2060 or Rocky Martin at 482-2096.