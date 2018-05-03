Hinesburg Rec News

Hinesburg Recreation Spring/Summer programming and registration is available at hinesburgrec.com.

Starts today: Little Strikers Soccer with Global Premier Soccer For children 3-5 years old, based on the idea that children naturally want to run around with a ball. Coach Iain Manson and staff will lead this preschool soccer experience that includes age-appropriate games. Children learn basic soccer skills and work cooperatively with other players without pressure on winning or competition. A great first soccer experience. Thursdays May 3 to June 7 at Town Hall Field, 1-1:45 p.m. Cost: $80.

New start date: Dog Obedience with Jim Warden There’s still time to sign up for this six-week class. The start date will be pushed back a week or two. Check hinesburgrec.com for an update. Experienced dog trainer Jim Warden leads this class designed to provide enjoyment and interaction for both human and pet. Jim makes it look easy, even with the most challenging dogs. Watch and see someone who truly “talks to the animals.” For dogs and their owners. Six Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. First class (without dogs) at Hinesburg Town Hall in the in third floor conference room. Date TBA. Other classes are outside behind Town Hall. Cost: $70 resident; $75 non-resident.

Hinesburg Business & Professional Association Yard Sale Day is May 12. To rent a table or to be on the map, contact Walter Hausermann at walterh@gmavt.net or 324-9208.