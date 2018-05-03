Learn about canine communication with dog trainer Deb Helfrich

The third presentation sponsored by the Shelburne Dog Park Committee will focus on canine communication to help dog owners better understand their pets, and possibly vice versa.

On Wednesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Deb Helfrich from Gold Star Dog Training will break down some language barriers with an interactive, multi-media presentation: “Woof! Dog Communication in the Human World.”

Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why does a dog shake off even when he’s not wet? Why is a growl a good thing? Is a tail wag always friendly?

Participants will learn about basic dog body language, how dogs express themselves, and even why dogs may bite. Group exercises will help demonstrate reading dog-body language.

All dog lovers are welcome but the event is for humans only. No dogs, please.

The presentation happens in the Shelburne Town Center activity room, first floor, near the gym. There will be refreshments and an amazing door prize: a portrait of your pet by artist Misoo Filan. No need to register in advance.

For more information, please contact Kay Boyce at boycephd@gmail.com.