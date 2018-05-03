Persist 5K Run/Walk on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13 marks the second annual Persist 5K Run/Walk event in downtown Burlington. This fundraiser for the Vermont Women’s Fund raises money to support research and programs for the economic well-being of women and girls.

The race goes along the Burlington Bike Path on an out-and-back course that starts and finishes at the Community Sailing Center in Burlington. Runners, walkers, strollers, and leashed dogs are all welcome. The run is 5k and the walk is one mile.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Register online at persist5k.com: $40 before race day / $45 race day / $10 kids. The first 450 registrants receive a free Pink Alert Nordic Headband from Skida. Swag bags and bibs are available the day before the race at pre-registration or can be picked up the day of the race