Retired and remembered

Chittenden County Superior Court Photo

Three recently retired Chittenden Superior Court judges unveil their portraits in unison. They are from left to right: Judge Dennis Pearson of Jericho, Judge Michael Kupersmith of Hinesburg, and Judge James Crucitti of Essex. The portraits were commissioned by the Chittenden County Bar Association in appreciation for the judges’ years of service. The portraits will hang alongside the other retired judges’ in the third floor courtroom at the Chittenden County Courthouse on the corner of Church and Main Streets in Burlington. The ceremony was hosted by the Chittenden County Bar and the portraits were created by photographer Gillian Randall.