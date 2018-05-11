Carpenter-Carse Library News

New website

The library’s website has been updated at carpentercarse.org. Learn more about what’s happening at the library and its resources. Search the catalog; log in to your library account to download books; learn a new language with our Mango app. All library events are on our online calendar. Maybe you’ll even feel moved to donate on our donation page.

Storytime Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m. Join caregivers and their children for songs, stories, rhymes and games. Followed by snack and open playtime. For children up to age 5 and their caregivers. Free.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting Wednesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this monthly discussion of library matters. Recent meeting minutes are on the library’s website.

Saturday Matinee Movie

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. “The Big Sick,” a 2017 film about a Pakistani-American comedian who must choose between following his heart and respecting the wishes of his traditional Muslim parents. The situation is further complicated when his new girlfriend falls seriously ill and his feelings for her deepen. Rated R.

Supporting Foster Families Informational Meeting

Tuesday, May 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Interested in learning more about how to support foster children in our community? Perhaps you don’t have the ability to host a foster child, but would like to learn about ways to become involved or support these families. This informational meeting, hosted by Hinesburg Friends of Families, the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the library will provide information for potential hosts and outline other services and ways to get involved.

Speakers from the Vermont Holocaust Memorial

Wednesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library is proud to be carrying forward important lessons learned from the Holocaust. Knowledge is the most powerful tool in the fight against ignorance, intolerance and fear. Vermont Holocaust Memorial speakers will share family stories and discuss the importance of studying Holocaust history as a means of promoting tolerance and respect for all. Co-sponsored with the Charlotte Library. Additional information at holocaustmemorial-vt.org.

Library Passes

The library hosts many day-adventure passes for patrons and their families to use for local (and some out of state) destinations. They include Shelburne Museum, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Shelburne Farms, Vermont Granite Museum, Birds of Vermont Museum, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, USS Constitution Museum (in Boston), Vermont Historical Sites, Vermont History Museum and Heritage Galleries, and Vermont State Parks. We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of our new pass from Local Motion that will afford one biker (per use) a free trip on the Island Line Bike Ferry to the Champlain Islands. Rates and admission vary per pass. Call the library for details on each. 482-2878.

New Adult Books

Some of the new books we are most excited about include “Educated”by Tara Westover, “The House of Unexpected Sisters” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Space Barons” by Christian Davenport, and “Alternate Side” by Anna Quindlen. Check out the New Books section or call the library to reserve one of these hot titles.