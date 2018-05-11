Parks & Rec News

Hinesburg Recreation spring and summer programming and registration is available online at hinesburgrec.com.

Update: Dog Obedience with Jim Warden

The start date for this six-week class was rescheduled for tonight. Experienced dog trainer Jim Warden leads this class designed to provide enjoyment and interaction for both human and pet. Jim makes it look easy, even with the most challenging dogs. Watch and see someone who truly “talks to the animals.” For dogs and their owners. Six Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. First class (without dogs) at Hinesburg Town Hall in the in third floor conference room. Other classes are outside behind Town Hall. Cost: $70 resident; $75 non-resident.

Recreational Track and Field

The Track and Field program continues this summer for children ages 6-14 to learn and master the basics of running, sprinting, jumping, throwing, using starting blocks, and participating in relays. The Parisi Speed School staff with work with athletes to provide dynamic stretching and speed techniques to supplement our track and field staff. There will be several casual meets with other local programs including South Burlington, Essex, Mount Mansfield Union, Colchester and Burlington. To finish the season, athletes are encouraged to participate in the Vermont State Track Meet in St. Johnsbury on July 28. Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, June 20 to July 28 at the CVU track, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Cost: $50.

Junior Beginner Golf Clinic

Our junior golf clinics introduce young players to golf for a lifetime.

The clinics are limited to 10 players. Golf skills are taught using kid-friendly terminology and techniques. Junior-sized equipment is available if needed at no additional cost. Players will learn how to putt, chip and swing the club like a pro with lessons, contests and games all week. For kids ages 7-14. Clinic meets June 25-29, 9-11 a.m. at Cedar Knoll Golf Course. Cost: $145.

Horseback Riding Camp at Livery Stables

Join Kim Johansen and staff at Livery Stables for a weeklong horse camp. Enjoy an hour of riding with a lesson, grooming, tacking and general horse duties in the barn. There are horse crafts, kittens to play with and equestrian camaraderie. Please note below there are two options for camp times. For kids ages 6-12 at Livery Stables, 601 Lavigne Hill Road, Hinesburg. Week one is June 18-22; week two is June 25-30 and includes participation in the Hinesburg Independence Day parade on June 30. Camp times are 8 a.m. to either 1 or 3 p.m., with fees ranging from $250 to $350 depending on the session and schedule.