Walk for Epilepsy May 20 to raise funds for children with epilepsy

The 9th Annual Walk for Epilepsy is scheduled for Sunday, May 20 at Oakledge Park in Burlington.

Organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, this event raises funds to help children who have epilepsy and their families in order for them to receive support services needed to live with this challenging medical condition.

The walk begins at the Upper Lodge at Oakledge Park and follows the bike path to the Community Boathouse at the foot of College Street and then returns to Oakledge.

Participants can walk whatever distance they choose and then return for a barbecue.

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

Along with food, there will be music, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Miss Vermont 2017 Erin Connor will attend along with Champ from the Vermont Lake Monsters. There also will be prizes for top fundraisers.

Preregistration is required by noon on May 18 for a fee of $35.

To get sponsor forms or to volunteer, contact Audrey Butler, executive director of the

Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, at 318-1575 or email epilepsy@sover.net.