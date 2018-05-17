Carpenter-Carse Library News

Storytime Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m. Caregivers and their children enjoy songs, stories, rhymes and games. Followed by snack and open play time. For children age 0-5 and their caregivers, free.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting Wednesday, May 23, 7 p.m. The public is invited to this monthly discussion of library matters. Recent meeting minutes can be found on the library’s website.

Afterschool Arts: Library Mural Project Thursdays May 3-24, 3-4:30 p.m. Calling young artists! Join us four Thursday afternoons in May to create new art for the library. We are teaming up with local painter Laurel Waters to create some large murals for the library walls. For children ages 5-10. Sign up is required, although it’s not necessary that you come every week. Email chaya@carpentercarse.org with questions or to sign up.

Supporting Foster Families Informational Meeting Tuesday, May 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Interested in learning more about how to support foster children in our community? Perhaps you don’t have the ability to host a foster child, but would like to learn about ways to become involved or support these families. This informational meeting, hosted by Hinesburg Friends of Families, the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the library provides information for potential hosts, and outlines other services and ways to get involved.

Speakers from the Vermont Holocaust Memorial Wednesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library is proud to be carrying forward important lessons learned from the Holocaust. Knowledge is the most powerful tool in the fight against ignorance, intolerance and fear. Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) speakers will share family stories and discuss the importance of studying Holocaust history as a means of promoting tolerance and respect for all. Co-sponsored by the Charlotte Library.

Library Passes Take a trip on the Island Line Bike Ferry on us. We are awaiting the arrival of our new pass from Local Motion that will afford one biker (per use) a free trip on the bike ferry. The library hosts many day-adventure passes for you and your family to use. They include Shelburne Museum, ECHO Aquarium, Shelburne Farms, Vermont Granite Museum, Birds of Vermont Museum, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, USS Constitution Museum (Boston), Vermont Historical Sites, Vermont History Museum and Heritage Galleries, and Vermont State Parks. Rates and admission vary per pass. Call the library for more details.