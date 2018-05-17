Charlotte Library News

The Seed Library is open. Stop by the table at the Charlotte Library for some prime seeds to try in your vegetable garden and be part of the food community here in Charlotte and beyond.

THINK Tank: Cryptography Thursday, May 17 at 3:15 p.m. Learn the science of decoding messages and its importance in history. Solve some cryptography puzzles and create your own secret messages. For 4th-8th grade. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Thursday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. A true story about the potential for mercy to redeem us, and a clarion call to fix our broken system of justice, from one of the most brilliant and influential lawyers of our time. Copies available at the circulation desk.

Preschool Story Time Friday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories, songs and crafts. For ages 3-5.