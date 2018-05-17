Charlotte school hosts epilepsy awareness talk tonight

Jenna Aube and Jeremy Armstrong’s daughter Aven is in kindergarten at Charlotte Central School. She has intractable epilepsy. Aube and Armstrong have arranged an Epilepsy Awareness Talk tonight at 7 p.m. in the school library with Audrey Butler from the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont leading the discussion.

Aven has had many seizures at school, and her parents said in an email encouraging other parents to attend, “There is a good chance your child has seen or heard of them. Together with her preschool teachers, we wrote a social story that we’d be willing to share with anyone who is interested in reading it to their child.”

Together with other parents, Aube and Armstrong have written and illustrated a children’s book called “The Squirrel Lulu Clover Blossom” to help explain to children what it’s like to have epilepsy. They will share the book at the talk.

Other resources to find out more information about intractable epilepsy are talkaboutit.org and epilepsy.com/learn/seizure-first-aid-and-safety/general-first-aid-steps.

There will be childcare and refreshments available