Champlain Valley Union’s head football Coach Mike Williams and members of the CVU Football Boosters board will host an informational meeting about the fall high school football season Monday at 6 p.m.

All prospective and current players who will be in grades 9-12 in the fall are encouraged to attend along with a parent or guardian.

The meeting will be held in the CVU cafeteria. Optional summer workouts begin mid-June. Information: cvufootball@gmail.com.