Muslim Girls Making Change visit cancelled for tonight in Charlotte

An appearance planned for tonight at Charlotte Central School by the Muslim Girls Making Change slam poetry group has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

The popular teenage satirists and performers from Burlington and South Burlington promote a message of diversity and inclusiveness in their award-winning poetry and public speaking.

Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll, spokeswoman for the Champlain Valley School District, announced the change and said she hoped it could be rescheduled before the school year ends.