Search for and learn about warblers with Audubon experts at Geprags Park

Audubon Vermont and the Hinesburg Trails Committee will sponsor a special event Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. at Geprags Park in Hinesburg to teach about golden-winged warblers and efforts to protect them.

Audubon biologists Mark LaBarr and Margaret Fowle will talk about warblers and the importance of managing habitat for these birds. Along with participants, they will walk the park trails with the hope of finding, netting and banding some warblers.

This is an opportunity to learn about these special birds in their environment as the population of golden-winged warblers continues to decline.

Vermont is the only New England state with a significant population of these birds, according to Audubon Vermont. LaBarr and Fowle will describe how a warbler banded by Vermont Audubon with a geolocator was tracked from Hinesburg to winter in Colombia, South America, and back to Vermont.

Rain date is Sunday.