Hinesburg plans Memorial Day community prayer service

All are invited to attend a Memorial Day community ecumenical prayer service sponsored by the churches of Hinesburg on Monday at 9 a.m.

The service will be held at the veterans’ monuments on the village green on Route 116 next to the Good Times Café.

The pastors of the community churches will lead prayers.

Organizers say this will be an opportunity for the community to show gratitude to service men and women living and dead and to ask for blessings upon them and our nation.

Memorial bouquets will be placed in front of each of the monuments and some brief remarks.

In addition, the service will also honor those who daily risk their lives in service to the community. Members of the Hinesburg Police Department, Volunteer Fire Department and First Response Unit will be recognized for their faithful service to Hinesburg.