Hinesburg to raze problem house

The Hinesburg Selectboard has taken key steps to move forward with demolishing the home on Gilman Road that has posed serious health hazards in the past three years.

Assistant Town Manager Joy Grossman told the board Monday evening that work to tear down the structures at 477 Gilman Road is scheduled for next week.

At its May 7 meeting, the board chose Clark Excavating from Williamstown as the contractor for the job.

On April 19, the town received a court order allowing it to “take all reasonable steps necessary” to remove structures, abandoned vehicles, all garbage and vermin from the property.

Town officials have struggled with the issues the property has posed since 2015. Despite requests and warnings to owner Sheridan Lane, the property remained piled with trash and with the home in a state of neglect and disrepair. The site had attracted rats that were beginning to spread to neighboring properties as well, prompting complaints from neighbors.

In February, the town went to court to enforce a health order requiring the property be cleaned up to no avail. Lack of action led to the court ruling to allow town officials to begin cleanup.

It’s unclear what Lane’s plans are, but Grossman said town officials followed the court’s ruling giving her at least 14 days notice of the cleanup efforts.