Old Brick and Spear’s stores vie for state liquor store contract

The Old Brick Store and Spear’s Corner Store in Charlotte are the two finalists to become the site for a new Vermont State Liquor Store.

Vermont Liquor Control Commissioner Patrick Delaney said it is likely to be several months before a final decision is made about a Charlotte store and to have it in full operation.

The liquor department needs to roll out its new statewide computerized point of sale system and then provide training for store personnel before the Charlotte store will open, Delaney told the Vermont Liquor Board last week in Montpelier.

In the meantime, Kim Walker, the director of retail operations, will review a checklist of items to compare and contrast the two possible sites.

Among the items for consideration are the actual space being proposed for liquor displays, parking, loading/unloading conveniences, lighting, and signage ability, Deputy Commissioner Gary Kessler said this week.

In soliciting locations, the state said the site should have at least 200 square feet of retail space plus 50 square feet of storage space devoted solely to the sale of liquor. The state also wants to make sure the applicant also complies with local planning, zoning and other requirements.

Kessler said the hope is any new retail site will not impact other Vermont liquor outlets, including the stores on U.S. 7 in Shelburne and Vermont 116 in Hinesburg.

The Brick Store is in West Charlotte, while Spear’s Store is in East Charlotte.

The Old Brick Store is on Ferry Road just west of U.S. 7 and near Charlotte’s municipal offices and public safety buildings.

Spear’s Corner Store is on Jackson Hill Road just south of the Spear Street and Hinesburg Road intersection.

Stores, while serving as an agent for the Vermont Liquor Control Department, can earn between 6.7 and 8.2 percent of sales depending on incentives.