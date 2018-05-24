Selectboard gives summer events a thumb’s up

Charlotte’s beachfront summers are a treasure for the town and the Selectboard has approved multiple summer events already on the calendar.

• This year the Charlotte Recreation Beach party is scheduled for July 14 at the town beach.

• The Green Mountain Bicycle Club Time Trial Series on south Greenbush Road is set for June 21 and Aug. 2.

• Mozart on the Beach concerts will be July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

The Selectboard also approved an application to Vermont Agency of Transportation for a work permit to allow mowing within the U.S. Route 7 right-of-way in the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge to control wild parsnip, an invasive plant species. The town has received such permits for years to allow for mowing more often than the state does in order to control wild parsnip.

Board appointments

The Selectboard made several appointments to local and regional government boards:

• Abby Foulk was reappointed as the representative to the Chittenden Solid Waste District Board of Directors.

• Rachel Stein was reappointed as the Charlotte alternate representative to the Chittenden Solid Waste District.

• Suzy Hodgson was reappointed to the Energy Committee.

• David Kenyon was reappointed to the Planning Commission.