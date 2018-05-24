Walk, run with and for the animals at Humane Society fundraiser June 10

Animal lovers in the region can sign up now for the 24th annual Walk for the Animals, the largest fundraiser each year for the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

The event, which also features a 5K Doggie Fun Run, returns to Veterans Memorial Park on Dorset Street in South Burlington on Sunday, June 10 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The organization last year found homes for 1,057 cats, dogs and small mammals. The walk and fun run raises approximately $100,000 for the shelter each year, a boost for its annual operating budget of just over $1 million.

Participants who raise funds through pledges can take part in the one-mile walk or run in the 5K as individuals or in teams. Expect music, snacks, contests, prizes, etc.

Awards go to the fundraisers in various categories.

The event draws generally about 500 people and 100 dogs, allowing organizers to declare it Vermont’s largest dog-friendly event.

For more information, and to register, visit online at chittendenhumane.org.