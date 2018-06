THINK Tank: Paper Circuits Today at 3:15 p.m. Make light-up circuits on a piece of paper. Conductive tape, a battery and LEDs will light up your card or folded paper creation. For grades 4-8. Registration required. For more sessions, please request to be put on the waiting list.

Seed Library Plenty of seeds for growing your own fresh veggies. Questions? Contact the Seed Library coordinator at charlottelibraryvt@gmail.com.

Library Board Meeting Tuesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.