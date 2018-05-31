Hinesburg Rec News

Hinesburg Recreation spring and summer programming details and registration information is available online at hinesburgrec.com. Here are some program offerings:

• Recreational Track and Field For children ages 6-14 to learn and master the basics of running, sprinting, jumping, throwing, using starting blocks, and participating in relays. The Parisi Speed School staff with participants and our track and field staff. Program includes several casual meets with other local programs including South Burlington, Essex, Mount Mansfield Union, Colchester and Burlington. Athletes are encouraged to participate in the Vermont State Track Meet in St. Johnsbury on July 28. Class meets Mondays and Wednesdays, June 20 to July 28 at the CVU track, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Cost: $50.

• Junior Beginner Golf Clinic For kids ages 7-14 and limited to 10 players. Golf skills are taught using kid-friendly terminology and techniques. Junior-sized equipment is available if needed at no additional cost. Players will learn how to putt, chip and swing the club like a pro with lessons, contests and games all week. Clinic meets June 25-29, 9-11 a.m. at Cedar Knoll Golf Course. Cost: $145.

• Horseback Riding Camp at Livery Stables For kids ages 6-12. Enjoy riding, grooming, tacking and general horse duties in the barn along with horse crafts, kittens to play with and equestrian camaraderie. Week one is June 18-22; week two is June 25-30 and includes participation in the Hinesburg Independence Day parade on June 30. Camp times are 8 a.m. to either 1 or 3 p.m., with fees ranging from $250 to $350 depending on the session and schedule. Held at Livery Stables, 601 Lavigne Hill Road.

• Arts and Crafts Camp For kids in grades 2-6 who love art. This program offers a diverse variety of crafting options each day with lots of choices and time to delve into art projects that have multiples steps. Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, leather work, lots more. July 9-13. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hinesburg Community School K-1-2 wing. Cost: $250.

• Global Premier Soccer (GPS) Vermont Camp Half- and full-day soccer camp programs for kids aged 3-14. Held July 30 – Aug. 3 behind Hinesburg Town Hall. Age-specific soccer training and games to help players improve in a positive environment. Cost varies by age level, $90 for ages 6 and under; $120 for ages 7-14 half day; $195 for ages 7-14 full day. Enroll online at gps-vermont.com/vacationschedule.