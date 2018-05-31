Skipping skip day

Champlain Valley Union High School seniors swapped senior skip day for a senior service day Tuesday. About 50 students raked and trimmed trees on Mount Philo. Other groups spent the morning clearing trails, helping out at community schools and volunteering at local nonprofits. Students were excused from school after their morning of service. This version of “skip day” counted as a school day which allowed students in clubs and sports to participate in afterschool activities. High school spring playoffs begin this week. See page 7 for the Redhawk Roundup and playoff preview.