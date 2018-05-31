Skipping skip day

By on No Comment

Photo by Madeline Hughes

Champlain Valley Union High School seniors swapped senior skip day for a senior service day Tuesday. About 50 students raked and trimmed trees on Mount Philo. Other groups spent the morning clearing trails, helping out at community schools and volunteering at local nonprofits. Students were excused from school after their morning of service. This version of “skip day” counted as a school day which allowed students in clubs and sports to participate in afterschool activities. High school spring playoffs begin this week. See page 7 for the Redhawk Roundup and playoff preview.

  

Skipping skip day added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.