Vehicle belonging to murder suspect found in Albany, N.Y.

South Burlington Police announced last week that a Nissan Pathfinder registered to the suspect in a recent local shooting death was found in Albany, N.Y.

Police are still investigating the May 3 murder of Anako “Anette” Lumumba, age 33, of South Burlington. The main suspect, Leroy Headley, 36, remains at large.

Albany police notified South Burlington authorities saying they found Hadley’s car on a city street on May 18.

South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said in a press release that investigators from the South Burlington Police Department traveled to Albany on May 22 to be present when the Albany Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle. “We are not making public what may or may not have been located in the vehicle,” Whipple said.

The news of finding the vehicle was delayed, police said, “so that our law enforcement partners had the opportunity to conduct a thorough search of the area in Albany in an attempt to locate Leroy Headley. He was not located.”

There was a history of domestic abuse between Lumumba and Hadley. VTDigger obtained court records of filed complaints in April and December last year telling police that Headley had guns and was threatening to kill her.

After Lumumba was found dead in her South Burlington home, police connected Headly to the scene.

The arrest warrant for Headley alleges the crime of second degree murder. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached. If seen, please call 911. Anyone with general information about Headley or this crime is asked to contact the South Burlington Police Department Tip Line at 802-598-3528.