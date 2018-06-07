Carpenter-Carse Library News

Congratulations to the winners of the National Poetry Month “Find A Pocket Poem” drawing. Jora Kring won the children’s book “Out of Wonder: Poems Celebrating Poets” by Kwame Alexander and winnder of the 2018 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award. Penny St. Cyr won a copy of “Wade in the Water” by U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith.

Summer Reading Program Events are planned for kids ages 5-10 and are all free. Registration is open online and at the library. Check our website for the entire lineup.

E-newsletter Go to carpentercarse.org to sign up for our e-newsletter for library announcements and upcoming programs. The library is also on Instagram and Facebook.

Upcoming events

• Spanish Story Time: Last one until fall is today, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. Story time en Español with Leah Hamilton who leads songs, stories and games in Spanish. For children up to age 5 and their caregivers. Free.

• Live Music: Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg tonight at 6 p.m. Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country and folk music? Join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session. Free and open to the public.

• Color Your Way to Calm: Adult Coloring is Saturday, June 9, 1-2:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and iced tea will be provided.

• Woof, What’s the Dog Saying? Tuesday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. Learn all about how dogs communicate and what they say with their bodies. This popular, long-running lecture is a multi-media extravaganza. At the end of the presentation, audience members get to practice reading dog body language through several engaging exercises. For humans only…dogs must be left at home. Presented by Gold Star Dog Training. Free, but please call or email jill@carpentercarse.org to register.