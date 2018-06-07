Charlotte Library News

Summer Book Groups are getting started, from serious discussion to hammock reading. Copies of the books are available at the library circulation desk.

June Mystery Book Group “A Murder of Magpies” by Judith Flanders. Meets Monday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

July Book Group at Charlotte Senior Center “Serve It Forth” by M.F.K. Fisher.

Meets Mondays, July 9, 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m. Please call the Senior Center to register, 425-6345.

Hammock-Nappers Book Club A Book a month! June: “Exit West” by Moshin Hamid; July: “The 19th Wife” by David Ebershoff; August: “As Lie is to Grin” by Simeon Marsalis.

Seed Library is open with plenty of seeds for growing fresh veggies. Questions? Contact Seed Library Coordinator at charlottelibraryvt@gmail.com.

Upcoming events

• Organizing and Storing Digital Photos Two sessions with Melissa Mendelsohn, one each for Mac and Windows computers.

Monday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m. is the session for Mac desktop and laptop computers (not iPads). Wednesday, June 14: 10:30 a.m. is the session for Windows computers.

It is helpful, but not necessary to bring your laptop. Call or email to register: charlottelibraryvt@gmail.com or 425.3864.

• “The Full Vermonty” discussion with author Bill Mares about his latest book on politics, media and life in Vermont. Tuesday, June 12: 7 p.m.

• Book Drop-Off for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale starts on June 20. Questions? Call the library: 425.3864 or check the website for guidelines at charlottepubliclibrary.org.