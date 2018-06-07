Charlotte teacher named ‘Rising Star’

The Vermont Association for Middle Level Education has announced its 2018 awards for teachers in grades 5-8 and it has named Charlotte Central School math and social studies teacher Natasha Grey its Rising Star.

The sixth-grade teacher was recognized for her student-led, proficiency-based approach to teaching and learning, and her use of interdisciplinary and multimedia projects with students, the association said in its announcement.

Awardees were nominated by colleagues and selected by the association awards committee. Winners were to be honored at a banquet this week at Norwich University.

The association also honored two veteran teachers: Amy Moriarty, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington, and Don Taylor, at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier.

Winners will have the opportunity to apply for the New England League of Middle Schools awards, to be presented at a conference in April 2019.