CVU honors business students

Champlain Valley Union High School recently inducted 10 students into its chapter of the National Business Honor Society.

The purposes of the organization are to: promote and recognize academic achievement in business education at CVU; foster and recognize leadership skills and character development; help members grow ethically and socially by promoting and encouraging an interest in business; and to encourage member involvement in service learning initiatives.

The chapter is open to high school juniors and seniors. Students must have completed or be currently enrolled in their third business course and they must demonstrate commitment to academic rigor in all courses taken at CVU.

CVU honored its new inductees for their outstanding scholarship, character, leadership and service in the area of business. This year’s inductees are: Hank Caswell, Sara Kelley, Sarah Lancaster, Genevie Lemieux, Noah Lemieux, Chase Mitchell, Sam Noel, Colby Norton, Ethan Oglesby and Rebecca Provost.

CVU alumna Carly Caswell, a recent University of Vermont graduate, was the featured speaker at the induction ceremony. She was inducted into the honor society chapter in 2014.

The National Business Honor Society has 180 chapters in 39 states.