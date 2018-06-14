Carpenter-Carse Library News

New Library Hours starting July 1 The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays.

Stream and download music at the library Coming July 1 the library will begin hosting a new music streaming and downloading service called Freegal. Accessible online (all you need is your library card), patrons will be able to stream and download many different types of music from the internet. Freegal offers access to approximately 15 million songs from over 40,000 labels. The library will announce informational classes to assist new users of the service.

Summer Reading Program Summer reading events are planned for children ages 5-10 (some are for all ages, as noted below) and are all free. Registration is open and available online and at the library. Check the website for the entire lineup.

Hinesburg Author visits Meet Meg Little Reilly June 20 at 7 p.m. She’s the author of “Everything That Follows,” a psychological drama set on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. She’s also the author of the novel “We Are Unprepared,” a public radio commentator, essayist, and outdoor enthusiast. More at meglittlereilly.com. She will be signing books for purchase, offered at a 10 percent discount by Flying Pig Bookstore in Shelburne. A portion of the proceeds go to Carpenter-Carse Library.

Summer Reading kickoff and solstice celebration Come kick off this year’s summer reading and celebrate the solstice Thursday, June 21 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Children can sign up for summer reading programs and build musical instruments. There are flowers to plant in the library’s raised beds. The NOFA-VT mobile pizza oven will be there and the Americana duet Mayfly playing tunes. All ages.

Some new adult books Some of new books on the shelf for adults include “The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel, “The Heart is a Shifting Sea” by Elizabeth Flock, and “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America” by James and Deborah Fallows.