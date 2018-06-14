Charlotte Library News

Kids Summer Reading Program begins June 26 Kick-off party at 1 p.m. Learn how raptors build their habitats in this hand-on session with Vermont Institute of Natural Science. For all ages. Details about all summer reading programs available on our website: charlottepubliclibrary.org.

Adult Summer Book Groups are getting started, from serious discussion to hammock reading. Copies of the books are available at the library circulation desk.

• June Mystery Book Group “A Murder of Magpies” by Judith Flanders. Meets Monday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

• July Book Group at Charlotte Senior Center “Serve It Forth” by M.F.K. Fisher. Meets Mondays, July 9, 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m. Please call the Senior Center to register, 425-6345.

• Hammock-Nappers Book Club A book a month! June: “Exit West” by Moshin Hamid; July: “The 19th Wife” by David Ebershoff; August: “As Lie is to Grin” by Simeon Marsalis.

Seed Library is open with plenty of seeds for growing fresh veggies. Questions? Contact Seed Library Coordinator at charlottelibraryvt@gmail.com.

Book Drop-Off for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale starts on June 20. Questions? Call the library: 425.3864 or check the website for guidelines at charlottepubliclibrary.org.