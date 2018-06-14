Hinesburg Rec

Hinesburg Recreation Spring/Summer programming and registration is available at hinesburgrec.com.

Trail story

The Trails Committee and Annette’s Preschool host a StoryWalk at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest from June 24 to July 6. The children’s picture book, “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats will be displayed along the trail leading from the Gilman Road trailhead parking lot to the Hidden Meadow. Walk the trail to follow the story. This is a collaboration with Montpelier’s Hubbard-Kellogg Library.

Old Home Week June 30 – July 4

This year’s Independence Day celebration will expand to fill a week in conjunction with the Hinesburg Fire Department’s 75th anniversary. Festivities begin June 30 with the parade. Lineup at 10 a.m., parade at 11 a.m. The day will include a book sale at Town Hall, an ice cream social at the Mason’s building and the Fire Department activities – including food, beverages and cake – from after the parade through 3 p.m.

• Sunday, July 1 at 10 a.m.: The Trails Committee hosts a hike at the Town Hall and proceed onto the Russell Property up to the Overlook Trail and back. At 1 p.m., there’s the Great Vermont Barn Dance at Town Hall through 2:30 with music and storytelling.

• Monday, July 2: Free Farmer’s Market Craft Fair behind the Fire Station from 3-7 p.m. Those wishing to be a vendor should contact Diane Barber at dbarber7541@gmail.com to register. The 40th Army Band performs behind Hinesburg Community School from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Tuesday July 3: The annual Hilly Hobble Foot Race hosted by the Eddy Family with registration at 6 p.m. in front of Hinesburg Community School. 10k starts at 6:30 p.m.; 5k begins at 7 p.m.; kids’ 2k at 7:10 p.m.

• Wednesday July 4: Cedar Knoll Golf Course hosts its annual Firecracker Scramble beginning at 10 a.m. Fireworks kick off at dusk behind the Hinesburg Community School alongside food vendors.

Summer programs are filling up but spaces are still available in a number of youth camps including:

• Recreational Track and Field held Mondays and Wednesdays, June 20 through July 28 for ages 6-14.

• Junior Beginner Golf Clinic held June 25-29 for ages 7-14.

• Junior Golf Camp held June 25-28 for ages 8-15.

• Horseback Riding Camp at Livery Stables held June 18-22 and 25-30 for ages 6-12.

• Arts and Crafts Camp held July 9-13 for kids entering grades 2-6.

• Global Premier Soccer held July 30 through Aug. 6 for ages 3 through 14 in various groups.

For full camp descriptions and details and registration information, visit online at hinesburgrec.com or call 802-482-2281 ext. 230.